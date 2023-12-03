The Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play in a Week 13 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Christian Watson get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Christian Watson score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Watson has put up a 351-yard campaign thus far (43.9 yards per game) with three TDs, hauling in 21 throws out of 44 targets.

Watson has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Christian Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Lions 4 2 25 1 Week 5 @Raiders 7 3 91 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 3 27 0 Week 8 Vikings 8 3 33 0 Week 9 Rams 2 1 37 0 Week 10 @Steelers 7 2 23 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 2 21 1 Week 12 @Lions 7 5 94 1

