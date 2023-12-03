Week 14 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Iowa
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:59 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes take the field in one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 14 that should be of interest to fans in Iowa.
College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-22.5)
