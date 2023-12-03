The Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State vs. UNC Wilmington Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks' 57.7 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 65.5 the Cyclones allow.

UNC Wilmington has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

Iowa State's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.7 points.

The Cyclones average 12.5 more points per game (73.3) than the Seahawks allow (60.8).

Iowa State has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 60.8 points.

UNC Wilmington has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.

This year the Cyclones are shooting 46.6% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Seahawks give up.

The Seahawks shoot 34.6% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Cyclones concede.

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Audi Crooks: 16.0 PTS, 69.0 FG%

16.0 PTS, 69.0 FG% Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Nyamer Diew: 11.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

11.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Hannah Belanger: 7.5 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

