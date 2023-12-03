For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, is Jason Dickinson a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

Dickinson has scored in five of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Dickinson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 21.2% of them.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 77 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Dickinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 3 3 0 17:17 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:05 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 1 0 1 12:30 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:11 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:08 Away L 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

