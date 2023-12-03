Jordan Love vs. Patrick Mahomes II in Week 13: Packers vs. Chiefs Preview, Stats
With the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) and the Green Bay Packers (5-6) squaring off on December 3 at Lambeau Field, Patrick Mahomes II and Jordan Love will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.
Packers vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: NBC
Jordan Love vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup
|Jordan Love
|2023 Stats
|Patrick Mahomes II
|11
|Games Played
|11
|60.5%
|Completion %
|68.1%
|2,599 (236.3)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,917 (265.2)
|19
|Touchdowns
|21
|10
|Interceptions
|9
|221 (20.1)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|305 (27.7)
|2
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Other Matchup Previews
Jordan Love Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 227.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Chiefs Defensive Stats
- This year, the Chiefs rank second in the NFL with 16.5 points allowed per contest and rank second in total yards allowed with 290.0 yards given up per game.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Kansas City is second in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,943 (176.6 per game) and third in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.6).
- Against the run, the Chiefs rank 17th in the NFL with 1,247 rushing yards allowed (113.4 per game) and 28th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.6).
- Defensively, Kansas City ranks 13th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 37.1%. It is 21st in red-zone percentage allowed at 56.7%.
Patrick Mahomes II Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 262.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Packers Defensive Stats
