With the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) and the Green Bay Packers (5-6) squaring off on December 3 at Lambeau Field, Patrick Mahomes II and Jordan Love will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.

Packers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

Jordan Love vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup

Jordan Love 2023 Stats Patrick Mahomes II 11 Games Played 11 60.5% Completion % 68.1% 2,599 (236.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,917 (265.2) 19 Touchdowns 21 10 Interceptions 9 221 (20.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 305 (27.7) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 227.5 yards

: Over/Under 227.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chiefs Defensive Stats

This year, the Chiefs rank second in the NFL with 16.5 points allowed per contest and rank second in total yards allowed with 290.0 yards given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Kansas City is second in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,943 (176.6 per game) and third in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.6).

Against the run, the Chiefs rank 17th in the NFL with 1,247 rushing yards allowed (113.4 per game) and 28th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.6).

Defensively, Kansas City ranks 13th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 37.1%. It is 21st in red-zone percentage allowed at 56.7%.

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 262.5 yards

: Over/Under 262.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

