Will Reese Johnson Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 3?
On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Minnesota Wild. Is Reese Johnson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are giving up 77 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|L 8-1
Blackhawks vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
