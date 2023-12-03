When Samori Toure hits the gridiron for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Samori Toure score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Toure has five receptions for 62 yards this season. He has been targeted 11 times, and averages 12.4 yards per contest.

Having played five games this season, Toure has not had a TD reception.

Samori Toure Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Falcons 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Saints 3 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 1 1 35 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2 1 3 0

