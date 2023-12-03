On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Seth Jones going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Seth Jones score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through 22 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Wild.

Jones has picked up one assist on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are giving up 77 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 26:15 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:50 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:22 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:51 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 25:50 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 1 0 1 25:22 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:54 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:43 Away L 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

