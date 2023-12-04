The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes have shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
  • Iowa is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 137th.
  • The Hawkeyes score an average of 90.7 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 67.1 the Boilermakers allow.
  • When it scores more than 67.1 points, Iowa is 5-1.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Iowa scored 89.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.9.
  • In 2022-23, the Hawkeyes conceded four more points per game at home (76) than away (72).
  • At home, Iowa made 10 treys per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma L 79-67 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Seton Hall W 85-72 LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida W 103-78 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/4/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
12/7/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 Michigan - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

