The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes have shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

Iowa is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 137th.

The Hawkeyes score an average of 90.7 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 67.1 the Boilermakers allow.

When it scores more than 67.1 points, Iowa is 5-1.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Iowa scored 89.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.9.

In 2022-23, the Hawkeyes conceded four more points per game at home (76) than away (72).

At home, Iowa made 10 treys per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Iowa Upcoming Schedule