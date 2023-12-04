The Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) welcome in the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Iowa matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Iowa has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Purdue has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Boilermakers games have gone over the point total six out of eight times this season.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Based on its moneyline odds, Iowa has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

