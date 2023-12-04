Monday's contest between the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-74 and heavily favors Purdue to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 4.

The game has no set line.

Iowa vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

Venue: Mackey Arena

Iowa vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 85, Iowa 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Purdue

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-11.8)

Purdue (-11.8) Computer Predicted Total: 159.1

Purdue's record against the spread this season is 5-3-0, while Iowa's is 2-4-0. The Boilermakers have a 6-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hawkeyes have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +105 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.0 points per game. They're putting up 90.7 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and are giving up 75.7 per outing to rank 280th in college basketball.

Iowa is 71st in the nation at 36.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.3 its opponents average.

Iowa makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (225th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Iowa has committed 4.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.6 (14th in college basketball) while forcing 13.0 (124th in college basketball).

