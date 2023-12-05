Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Audubon County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Audubon County, Iowa today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Audubon County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Treynor High School at Audubon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Audubon, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
