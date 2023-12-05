The Nashville Predators (12-12) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

You can tune in to see the Predators look to knock off the the Blackhawks on NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Predators Blackhawks 4-2 NAS

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks' total of 85 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 26th in the league.

With 56 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 2-8-0 record.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 22 goals over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 23 11 9 20 13 19 40.8% Philipp Kurashev 17 4 9 13 5 8 50% Jason Dickinson 23 7 5 12 9 14 46% Ryan Donato 23 4 6 10 10 19 41.1% Nick Foligno 23 2 7 9 9 20 48.1%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have given up 77 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.

The Predators' 76 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals during that stretch.

Predators Key Players