Tuesday will feature an expected one-sided NHL outing between the road favorite Nashville Predators (12-12, -185 on the moneyline to win) and the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16, +150 moneyline odds) at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Betting Trends

In 15 of 24 matches this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Predators have been victorious in three of their seven games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (42.9%).

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 23 games this season, with seven upset wins (30.4%).

Nashville is 2-1 when playing with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Chicago has gone 7-12 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.2 3.40 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.40 2.80 6 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 3-7 3-6-1 6.4 2.20 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 2.20 3.80 3 11.1% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-8 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

