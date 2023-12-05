Blackhawks vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (7-16) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (12-12) at home on Tuesday, December 5 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+.
Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-185)
|Blackhawks (+150)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- This season the Blackhawks have won seven of the 23 games, or 30.4%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Chicago has a record of 7-12 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
- Chicago has played 15 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Predators Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|76 (14th)
|Goals
|56 (30th)
|77 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|85 (26th)
|18 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (29th)
|20 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (22nd)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Chicago owns a 3-7-0 line versus the spread while finishing 2-8-0 straight up over its past 10 contests.
- Three of Chicago's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- During their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 5.5 goals, 0.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blackhawks' 56 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 85 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 26th.
- They have a -29 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.
