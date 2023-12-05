Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buchanan County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In Buchanan County, Iowa, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Buchanan County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Starmont High School at East Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Winthrop, IA
- Conference: Tri-Rivers Conference - West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesup High School at Oelwein High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Oelwein, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.