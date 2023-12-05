Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cerro Gordo County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cerro Gordo County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clear Lake High School at New Hampton Community School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: New Hampton, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nashua-Plainfield High School at Newman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Conference: Top of Iowa Conference - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.