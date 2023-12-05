In the upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Cole Guttman to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

Guttman has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Guttman has no points on the power play.

Guttman averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

