Will Connor Bedard Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 5?
Should you bet on Connor Bedard to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators go head to head on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Bedard stats and insights
- Bedard has scored in nine of 23 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Bedard averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.5%.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are allowing 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Bedard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:00
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:08
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:47
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|21:20
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:09
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|21:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Home
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
