Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guthrie County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Guthrie County, Iowa today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guthrie County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Adair-Casey Guthrie Center High School at Van Meter High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Van Meter, IA
- Conference: West Central Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
