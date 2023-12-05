Will Jarred Tinordi Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 5?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is slated for Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Jarred Tinordi light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Tinordi stats and insights
- Tinordi is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
- Tinordi has zero points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.
Tinordi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|5:50
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/11/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 3-1
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
