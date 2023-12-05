On Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Lukas Reichel going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

  • In two of 22 games this season, Reichel has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (three shots).
  • Reichel has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Reichel averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.4%.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are allowing 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:29 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:26 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:59 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:40 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:10 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:28 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:54 Away L 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

