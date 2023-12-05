Will Philipp Kurashev Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 5?
On Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Philipp Kurashev going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kurashev stats and insights
- Kurashev has scored in four of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Kurashev averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are conceding 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kurashev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:59
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|20:19
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|19:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|18:39
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.