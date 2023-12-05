Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pottawattamie County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Pottawattamie County, Iowa today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pottawattamie County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Treynor High School at Audubon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Audubon, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.