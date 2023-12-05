The Nashville Predators (12-12) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16), who have dropped three in a row, on Tuesday, December 5 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 2-8-0 while putting up 22 total goals (three power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 11.1%). They have given up 38 goals.

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we predict will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Predators 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-175)

Predators (-175) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks (7-16 overall) have posted a record of 2-0-2 in games that have gone to OT this season.

Chicago has earned six points (3-3-0) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in five games and they lost every time.

Chicago failed to win all six games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Blackhawks have earned 14 points in their 10 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games has a record of 4-4-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-4-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 17 times this season, and earned 12 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 16th 3.17 Goals Scored 2.43 30th 17th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.7 30th 15th 31.1 Shots 27.6 30th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.7 28th 18th 19.15% Power Play % 10.96% 29th 29th 72.97% Penalty Kill % 75% 22nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.