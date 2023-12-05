Blackhawks vs. Predators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 5
The Nashville Predators (12-12) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16), who have dropped three in a row, on Tuesday, December 5 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+.
Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 2-8-0 while putting up 22 total goals (three power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 11.1%). They have given up 38 goals.
Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we predict will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.
Blackhawks vs. Predators Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Predators 4, Blackhawks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (-175)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks (7-16 overall) have posted a record of 2-0-2 in games that have gone to OT this season.
- Chicago has earned six points (3-3-0) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in five games and they lost every time.
- Chicago failed to win all six games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Blackhawks have earned 14 points in their 10 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games has a record of 4-4-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-4-0 (two points) this season.
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 17 times this season, and earned 12 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|16th
|3.17
|Goals Scored
|2.43
|30th
|17th
|3.21
|Goals Allowed
|3.7
|30th
|15th
|31.1
|Shots
|27.6
|30th
|16th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.7
|28th
|18th
|19.15%
|Power Play %
|10.96%
|29th
|29th
|72.97%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|22nd
Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
