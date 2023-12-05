Will Ryan Donato score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Donato stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Donato has no points on the power play.

Donato averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 11:03 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 2 1 1 15:30 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:22 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:37 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.