Tyler Johnson and the Chicago Blackhawks will be in action on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Looking to bet on Johnson's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Johnson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson's plus-minus this season, in 15:20 per game on the ice, is -11.

Johnson has scored a goal in five of 23 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johnson has registered a point in a game eight times this year out of 23 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johnson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 23 games played.

The implied probability that Johnson hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnson Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 23 Games 4 9 Points 1 6 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.