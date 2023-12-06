The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona State Stats Insights

This season, the Sun Devils have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.

Arizona State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs sit at 116th.

The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils average are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs give up (62.0).

Arizona State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 62.0 points.

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have given up to their opponents (38.4%).

This season, SMU has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.4% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 63rd.

The Mustangs score 9.0 more points per game (74.4) than the Sun Devils give up to opponents (65.4).

SMU has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.3 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.

The Sun Devils gave up 65.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.4 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Arizona State performed worse in home games last season, draining 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 30.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage away from home.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, SMU scored 2.8 more points per game at home (70.9) than on the road (68.1).

The Mustangs gave up 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 away.

SMU made more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (28.0%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Vanderbilt W 82-67 Michelob ULTRA Arena 11/29/2023 Sam Houston W 78-61 Desert Financial Arena 12/3/2023 San Francisco W 72-61 Desert Financial Arena 12/6/2023 SMU - Desert Financial Arena 12/9/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/16/2023 TCU - Dickies Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule