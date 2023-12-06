On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (7-14) take on the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Bulls' -114 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 107.7 points per game (28th in the NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (14th in the league).

The Hornets are being outscored by 8.4 points per game, with a -150 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.8 points per game (16th in NBA), and give up 122.2 per contest (26th in league).

These two teams score 221.5 points per game combined, two more than this game's over/under.

These two teams surrender 235.3 points per game combined, 15.8 more points than the total for this contest.

Chicago has put together a 7-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has compiled a 7-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Bulls and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +8000 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

