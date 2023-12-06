The Chicago Bulls (7-14) play the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 117 - Hornets 112

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 4.5)

Bulls (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-5.2)

Bulls (-5.2) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.4

The Hornets' .389 ATS win percentage (7-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bulls' .333 mark (7-14-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Chicago covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Chicago does it in fewer games (57.1% of the time) than Charlotte (66.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bulls are 3-5, while the Hornets are 5-10 as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

While the Bulls rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 107.7 (third-worst), they rank 14th in the league with 113.1 points given up per contest.

When it comes to rebounding, Chicago is getting outplayed at both ends of the court, as it ranks fifth-worst in the league in boards (41.2 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.9 per contest).

The Bulls are dishing out just 22.9 assists per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

Chicago is forcing 14.8 turnovers per game this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged just 11.9 turnovers per contest (second-best).

The Bulls are sinking 11.9 threes per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 35.4% three-point percentage (19th-ranked).

