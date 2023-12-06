The Chicago Bulls (7-14) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 219.5 points.

Bulls vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -4.5 219.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 219.5 points 12 times.

Chicago's outings this year have an average total of 220.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bulls are 7-14-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago has entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won three of those games.

Chicago has played as a favorite of -190 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulls have a 65.5% chance to win.

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Bulls vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 12 57.1% 107.7 221.5 113.1 235.3 219.8 Hornets 15 83.3% 113.8 221.5 122.2 235.3 230.3

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The Bulls are 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall in their past 10 contests.

Six of Bulls' past 10 games have hit the over.

Chicago has done a better job covering the spread at home (5-7-0) than it has in road tilts (2-7-0).

The 107.7 points per game the Bulls record are 14.5 fewer points than the Hornets allow (122.2).

Chicago is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 122.2 points.

Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Bulls and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 7-14 2-1 12-9 Hornets 7-11 6-6 12-6

Bulls vs. Hornets Point Insights

Bulls Hornets 107.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-6 2-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 122.2 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 5-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 6-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

