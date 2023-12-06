The Chicago Bulls (7-14) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) at United Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bulls are coming off of a 124-118 win against the Pelicans in their last game on Saturday. Coby White totaled 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Onuralp Bitim SG Questionable Illness 0.0 0.0 0.0 Zach LaVine SG Questionable Foot 21.0 4.8 3.4 Alex Caruso PG Questionable Toe 9.7 3.3 2.3

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

