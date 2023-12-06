Bulls vs. Hornets Injury Report Today - December 6
The Chicago Bulls (7-14) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) at United Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Bulls are coming off of a 124-118 win against the Pelicans in their last game on Saturday. Coby White totaled 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Bulls.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Onuralp Bitim
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Zach LaVine
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|21.0
|4.8
|3.4
|Alex Caruso
|PG
|Questionable
|Toe
|9.7
|3.3
|2.3
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
Hornets Injuries: LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)
Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
