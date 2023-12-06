The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) go head to head with the Denver Nuggets (14-7) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clippers vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

ESPN, BSSC, and ALT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clippers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Clippers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Clippers have a +62 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 112.9 points per game to rank 18th in the league and are giving up 109.7 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA.

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game, with a +86 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.5 points per game (14th in NBA) and allow 110.4 per contest (seventh in league).

The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 220.1 points per game combined, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has covered seven times in 19 games with a spread this season.

Denver is 8-13-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clippers and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Clippers +2200 +1200 - Nuggets +425 +240 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.