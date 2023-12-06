Coby White plus his Chicago Bulls teammates hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

White, in his most recent game (December 2 win against the Pelicans), posted 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on White's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 15.0 17.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.3 Assists 5.5 4.2 4.1 PRA -- 22.3 25 PR -- 18.1 20.9 3PM 3.5 2.9 4.0



Coby White Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, White has made 5.3 shots per game, which adds up to 13.2% of his team's total makes.

White is averaging 7.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.2% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

White's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.3.

Giving up 122.2 points per contest, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Hornets are ranked 23rd in the NBA, conceding 44.6 rebounds per contest.

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.9 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets have given up 14.1 makes per game, 27th in the league.

Coby White vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 26 11 5 7 3 0 1 2/2/2023 27 20 4 1 3 0 0 1/26/2023 26 6 3 2 2 0 0

