Wednesday's contest features the Drake Bulldogs (7-1) and the Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) squaring off at Knapp Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-67 win for heavily favored Drake according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Drake vs. Saint Louis Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Drake vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 82, Saint Louis 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Drake vs. Saint Louis

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-15.2)

Drake (-15.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

Drake has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Saint Louis is 3-3-0. The Bulldogs have a 5-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Billikens have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 10 points per game with a +80 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.8 points per game (82nd in college basketball) and give up 69.8 per contest (158th in college basketball).

Drake ranks 295th in the nation at 30.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.9 its opponents average.

Drake knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (165th in college basketball) at a 32.3% rate (216th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make while shooting 34.1% from deep.

The Bulldogs rank 28th in college basketball by averaging 105.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 245th in college basketball, allowing 92.2 points per 100 possessions.

Drake has committed 4.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.3 (eighth in college basketball play) while forcing 13 (120th in college basketball).

