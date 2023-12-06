The Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) meet the Drake Bulldogs (4-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Knapp Center. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Saint Louis Game Information

Drake Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries: 21.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kevin Overton: 16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Atin Wright: 16.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Conor Enright: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Drake vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Saint Louis AVG Saint Louis Rank 85th 80.8 Points Scored 78.8 119th 228th 73.0 Points Allowed 72.5 216th 333rd 28.0 Rebounds 32.2 238th 310th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 6.0 336th 43rd 9.6 3pt Made 8.3 109th 58th 16.6 Assists 12.3 239th 33rd 9.2 Turnovers 9.5 43rd

