Wichita State will meet Drake in NCAA volleyball action on December 6 at 7:30 PM ET, and we have live stream information available in this article.

Drake vs. Wichita State Game Info

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: December 6

December 6 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

