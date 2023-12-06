Wednesday's contest features the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1) and the Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) squaring off at James H. Hilton Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-67 win for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Hawkeyes secured a 99-65 win over Bowling Green.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Iowa vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Iowa 81, Iowa State 67

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Schedule Analysis

  • The Hawkeyes' best win this season came in an 80-76 victory against the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies on November 9.
  • The Hawkeyes have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).
  • Iowa has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9
  • 77-70 over Kansas State (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 26
  • 100-62 over FGCU (No. 63) on November 25
  • 98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 76) on November 24
  • 113-90 at home over Drake (No. 77) on November 19

Iowa Leaders

  • Caitlin Clark: 29.0 PTS, 7.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (37-for-101)
  • Kate Martin: 11.1 PTS, 61.2 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
  • Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Sharon Goodman: 10.4 PTS, 72.2 FG%
  • Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Iowa Performance Insights

  • The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 26.1 points per game (posting 91.2 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and giving up 65.1 per contest, 203rd in college basketball) and have a +235 scoring differential.

