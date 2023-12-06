The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) face the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

In games Marquette shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 307th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns rank 147th.

The Golden Eagles score 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns give up (65.9).

Marquette has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns are shooting 50.4% from the field, 9% higher than the 41.4% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Texas has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.4% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 303rd.

The Longhorns put up an average of 81.3 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 67 the Golden Eagles give up.

Texas is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marquette played better when playing at home last year, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.

Looking at three-pointers, Marquette performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas scored 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.4.

In 2022-23, the Longhorns allowed 4.6 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than on the road (72).

Texas made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (31.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum

Texas Upcoming Schedule