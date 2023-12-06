The Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic included, hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Vucevic, in his most recent game (December 2 win against the Pelicans), posted six points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

In this article, we look at Vucevic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.6 13.4 Rebounds 10.5 10.0 8.9 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.6 PRA -- 28.8 25.9 PR -- 25.6 22.3 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.6



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Hornets

Vucevic is responsible for attempting 16.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.7 per game.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 7.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.0 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have allowed 122.2 points per contest, which is 26th-best in the league.

The Hornets give up 44.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 23rd in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.9 assists per contest.

The Hornets give up 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 27th-ranked in the league.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 30 21 8 0 0 0 0 2/2/2023 33 17 12 6 1 0 1 1/26/2023 35 12 9 1 0 0 1 11/2/2022 32 14 13 3 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.