How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Richmond on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) take on the Richmond Spiders (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.5% the Spiders allow to opponents.
- In games Northern Iowa shoots higher than 40.5% from the field, it is 2-5 overall.
- The Spiders are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Panthers sit at 257th.
- The Panthers record 75.4 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 66.3 the Spiders allow.
- When Northern Iowa scores more than 66.3 points, it is 2-5.
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Iowa scored 71.8 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 66.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 68.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 72.8.
- Looking at three-pointers, Northern Iowa performed better in home games last year, sinking 8 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 31.9% three-point percentage away from home.
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Stanford
|W 73-51
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Belmont
|L 90-70
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 91-89
|Ford Center
|12/6/2023
|Richmond
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/12/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|McLeod Center
