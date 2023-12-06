The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6) play the Richmond Spiders (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Iowa vs. Richmond matchup in this article.

Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Iowa Moneyline Richmond Moneyline BetMGM Northern Iowa (-2.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Iowa (-2.5) 142.5 -140 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Iowa vs. Richmond Betting Trends

Northern Iowa has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of six times this season.

Richmond is 6-2-0 ATS this year.

A total of five Spiders games this season have gone over the point total.

