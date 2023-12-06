The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) aim to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) on December 6, 2023 at Target Center.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 49.9% of shots the Spurs' opponents have made.

In games Minnesota shoots better than 49.9% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at ninth.

The Timberwolves score 112.8 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 123.9 the Spurs give up.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, three percentage points greater than the 43% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

San Antonio has compiled a 3-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.

The Spurs score an average of 111.5 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 105.9 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.9 points, San Antonio is 3-11.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Timberwolves average 112.2 points per game in home games, compared to 113.6 points per game on the road.

When playing at home, Minnesota is surrendering 12.4 fewer points per game (100) than in road games (112.4).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Timberwolves have performed better at home this season, draining 11.7 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 11.2 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, averaging 114.8 points per game, compared to 107.9 on the road. They're also better defensively, giving up 122.5 points per game at home, and 125.6 on the road.

San Antonio is conceding fewer points at home (122.5 per game) than on the road (125.6).

This year the Spurs are picking up more assists at home (30.1 per game) than on the road (28.2).

Timberwolves Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jaylen Clark Out Achilles Anthony Edwards Questionable Hip Jordan McLaughlin Out Knee Jaden McDaniels Out Ankle

Spurs Injuries