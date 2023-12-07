Should you wager on Anthony Beauvillier to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

In one of 24 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 87 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

