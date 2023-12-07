Should you wager on Anthony Beauvillier to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Beauvillier stats and insights

  • In one of 24 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He has a 5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 87 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Beauvillier recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.