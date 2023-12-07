The Chicago Blackhawks will host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, December 7, with the Blackhawks having dropped four straight games.

You can turn on NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ to catch the action as the Ducks attempt to take down the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blackhawks vs Ducks Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks rank 27th in goals against, giving up 88 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.

The Blackhawks rank 30th in the NHL with 59 goals scored (2.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks are 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 23 goals over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 24 11 9 20 18 21 41.1% Jason Dickinson 24 8 5 13 10 16 46.2% Philipp Kurashev 18 4 9 13 6 9 50% Nick Foligno 24 4 8 12 9 20 48.1% Ryan Donato 24 4 6 10 11 19 41.1%

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 87 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 24th in the NHL.

With 68 goals (2.7 per game), the Ducks have the league's 28th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks have gone 1-9-0 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up 43 goals (4.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.1 goals-per-game average (21 total) during that span.

Ducks Key Players