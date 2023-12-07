The Chicago Blackhawks (7-16-1, riding a four-game losing streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (10-15) at United Center. The contest on Thursday, December 7 begins at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

The Blackhawks have a 2-7-1 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 23 goals while allowing 38 in that time. On the power play, 27 opportunities have resulted in two goals (7.4% conversion rate).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will pick up the victory in Thursday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Blackhawks 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (-110)

Blackhawks (-110) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blackhawks vs Ducks Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks (7-16-1 overall) have a 2-1-3 record in contests that have required overtime.

Chicago is 3-3-0 (six points) in its six games decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal, they lost every time.

Chicago has lost all six games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals 11 times, and are 7-3-1 in those games (to record 15 points).

In the eight games when Chicago has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 4-4-0 record (eight points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Chicago is 1-4-0 (two points).

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 18 times, and went 6-11-1 (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blackhawks Rank Blackhawks AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 30th 2.46 Goals Scored 2.72 28th 30th 3.67 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 30th 27.6 Shots 29.6 23rd 26th 32.5 Shots Allowed 31.8 24th 29th 10.67% Power Play % 22.22% 12th 26th 74.36% Penalty Kill % 80% 15th

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

