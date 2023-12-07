How to Watch the Bucks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) aim to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (11-8) on December 7, 2023.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 50% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 50.2% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.
- Milwaukee has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.2% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.
- The Bucks score 122.3 points per game, just 2.9 fewer points than the 125.2 the Pacers allow.
- Milwaukee has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 125.2 points.
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers are shooting 50.9% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 47% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana has compiled a 10-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 25th.
- The Pacers put up an average of 128.4 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 118.3 the Bucks give up.
- When it scores more than 118.3 points, Indiana is 11-4.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks are scoring 122.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 122.1 points per contest.
- Milwaukee is ceding 117.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (119.6).
- The Bucks are making 14.7 threes per game, which is 0.5 more than they're averaging when playing on the road (14.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.3% at home and 38.6% away from home.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers average fewer points per game at home (126.7) than away (131.4), but also allow fewer at home (118.8) than away (136.3).
- At home, Indiana allows 118.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 136.3.
- At home the Pacers are collecting 29.1 assists per game, three less than on the road (32.1).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Smith
|Out
|Knee/Heel
