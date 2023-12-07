Will Connor Bedard Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 7?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, is Connor Bedard a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Bedard stats and insights
- In nine of 24 games this season, Bedard has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
- On the power play, Bedard has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 87 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Bedard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:00
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:00
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:08
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:47
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|21:20
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:09
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|21:18
|Away
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
