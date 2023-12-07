Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will play the Anaheim Ducks at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. There are prop bets for Bedard available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Connor Bedard vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard has averaged 19:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -14).

Bedard has scored a goal in a game nine times this season over 24 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bedard has a point in 16 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Bedard has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Bedard hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Bedard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-19).

