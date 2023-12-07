If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Greene County, Iowa, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greene County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glidden-Ralston High School at Greene County High School